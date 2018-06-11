Interviews

Spring 2018

In our Spring 2018 issue, Frances McCue teaches American Literature in Marrakesh, Iman Mersal (translated by Robin Moger) searches for her mother in an old photograph, and Nahal Suzanne Jamir reflects on the dreams surrounding her mother’s loss of vision.

Fiction by Jane Bradley, Nicholas Delbanco, Ally Glass-Katz, and Fahima Haque.

Poetry by Benjamin Alfaro, Fady Joudah, Shane McCrae, David Mura, Nkosi Nkululeko, Jacqueline Osherow, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, and Kamelya Youssef.

Who is Billie Nardozzi a.k.a (((Rachel)))?

Pittsburgh’s self-styled Premier Poet answers the door in a shimmering, jewel-blue blouse, hair teased into a softer version of a mullet. He’s wearing understated make-up and a mild perfume, something between vanilla and baby powder. On his fingers, rings set with blue jewels catch the early evening light.