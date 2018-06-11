Meet Our Contributors, MQR 57:2
Meet the poets, essayists, translators, and fiction writers of MQR 57:2.
The last year and a half, since Trump’s poorly attended inauguration, has been anything but quiet; the apocryphal “may you live in interesting times” applies. It’s been hard to keep up! A lot has happened, especially on Twitter! How is one to make sense of the lunacy? Perhaps the Iliad can help.
“I knew that a vital part of my life’s purpose was to dance. It is my lifeline, actually. Dancing allows me to share things unseen, unspoken.”
In our Spring 2018 issue, Frances McCue teaches American Literature in Marrakesh, Iman Mersal (translated by Robin Moger) searches for her mother in an old photograph, and Nahal Suzanne Jamir reflects on the dreams surrounding her mother’s loss of vision.
Fiction by Jane Bradley, Nicholas Delbanco, Ally Glass-Katz, and Fahima Haque.
Poetry by Benjamin Alfaro, Fady Joudah, Shane McCrae, David Mura, Nkosi Nkululeko, Jacqueline Osherow, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, and Kamelya Youssef.
Pittsburgh’s self-styled Premier Poet answers the door in a shimmering, jewel-blue blouse, hair teased into a softer version of a mullet. He’s wearing understated make-up and a mild perfume, something between vanilla and baby powder. On his fingers, rings set with blue jewels catch the early evening light.